 Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year deal with our squad and while he may not be the receiver he once was, he is still efficient, consistent, and capable of changing a games outcome. OBJ will be the afterthought in Miami's offense as it relates to defensive scheming and this may be the best system he has been on in his career. If defenses double Hill and Waddle as expected, OBJ could put up numbers that look closer to his Pro Bowl years.

I don’t think there’s any realistic way that he can come close to his Pro Bowl years. He won’t get enough targets to do so, he’s not the same player he once was and he has trouble staying healthy. But, he could absolutely play a huge roll at key moments, and McDaniel will scheme plenty of plays that take advantage of the fact that he should have advantageous matchups given the other guys that need to be covered.

500 yards for OBJ is probably a realistic number, unless you are taking significant targets away from the other guys, not to mention that now that offense finally has a pass catching TE, WR targets will be decrease a bit. Were there even any teams in the league last year that had 2 WR’s go over 1,000 yards with a 3rd hitting 500?
 
wanna bet on the over of 500 yards ?
 
The guy needs to stay healthy and we’ll see how many targets he gets. If all three WRs were to stay healthy for 17 games (which ain’t gonna happen), OBJ could easily go for 750 and 6 TDs.
 
He's 31 years old (so what!) - with his skill-set and experience in the league and playing in McDs offense, I feel that he will be a pleasant surprise on the field for our squad. At least I hope so.

He will open-up the field for us offensively. Opposing teams will respect him every down here plays; which may not be many I don't think.

I'm glad he's here!
 
He is going to be fine...

As a #3 receiver and maybe the 4th option in the passing game... He is going to be head and shoulders beyond what this offense featured a year ago.

Hill
Waddle
Smith
Beckham
Achane

We do not need him to be the super duper star he once was. He showed more than enough last season to be an upgrade for us.
 
A full season of Beckham would look something like 750 yards...5-6 touchdowns. 75 targets... 45+ catches.

As much as I like Cracraft. There is no way he or Berrios (or even combined.) can come close to that kind of production.

So it is a really significant upgrade.
 
I think Beckham can get over the 500 yard mark if everyone stays healthy

However, I also value him as insurance in case everyone doesn't stay healthy. If Hill or Waddle miss any time, you have Beckham to fill and is still a big enough threat to keep defenses honest
 
