Odell Beckham Jr.

I don’t think there’s any realistic way that he can come close to his Pro Bowl years. He won’t get enough targets to do so, he’s not the same player he once was and he has trouble staying healthy. But, he could absolutely play a huge roll at key moments, and McDaniel will scheme plenty of plays that take advantage of the fact that he should have advantageous matchups given the other guys that need to be covered.



500 yards for OBJ is probably a realistic number, unless you are taking significant targets away from the other guys, not to mention that now that offense finally has a pass catching TE, WR targets will be decrease a bit. Were there even any teams in the league last year that had 2 WR’s go over 1,000 yards with a 3rd hitting 500?