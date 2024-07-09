Charlie Rivers
Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year deal with our squad and while he may not be the receiver he once was, he is still efficient, consistent, and capable of changing a games outcome. OBJ will be the afterthought in Miami's offense as it relates to defensive scheming and this may be the best system he has been on in his career. If defenses double Hill and Waddle as expected, OBJ could put up numbers that look closer to his Pro Bowl years.