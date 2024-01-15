Off season game plan

1. Perhaps similar to the Bears and Fields or the Panthers and Bryce Young, we must decide if Tua is “the guy”. If no, how do we fix that and if yes we go to #2.

2. The OL was more of a worry to many of us here than to the FO. Injuries hurt us but we need starters and depth pieces. We will have to sign some of our own FAs as well as somebody else’s. We do not have a third round pick so our first or second round pick probably should be OL.

3. Defense needs an upgrade, especially with the bust pick of Iggy and maybe bust pick of Cam Smith and Tindall.

4. Injuries will always happen but we must figure out a nutrition, stretching, weight lifting way to reduce them.

I am taking the position that we are set at WR and RB. I don’t think we are set anywhere on D.