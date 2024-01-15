 Off season game plan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Off season game plan

1. Perhaps similar to the Bears and Fields or the Panthers and Bryce Young, we must decide if Tua is “the guy”. If no, how do we fix that and if yes we go to #2.
2. The OL was more of a worry to many of us here than to the FO. Injuries hurt us but we need starters and depth pieces. We will have to sign some of our own FAs as well as somebody else’s. We do not have a third round pick so our first or second round pick probably should be OL.
3. Defense needs an upgrade, especially with the bust pick of Iggy and maybe bust pick of Cam Smith and Tindall.
4. Injuries will always happen but we must figure out a nutrition, stretching, weight lifting way to reduce them.
I am taking the position that we are set at WR and RB. I don’t think we are set anywhere on D.
 
Totally different situation with the QB, Bears have an option to draft a QB high, we don't. There will be no QB's available to the Dolphins better than Tua, whether anyone likes it or not.
 
Tua is the guy for 2023, so need to figure out how to get most out of next season. In my opinion, I’m focused on building the OL.

We got dominated in the trenches against Chiefs. Mahomes had all day to throw unless the Dolphins blitzed the house.
 
I think our #3 and up WR were exposed and we need an additional wide receiver or two.
 
AMakados10 said:
Tua is the guy for 2023, so need to figure out how to get most out of next season. In my opinion, I’m focused on building the OL.

We got dominated in the trenches against Chiefs. Mahomes had all day to throw unless the Dolphins blitzed the house.
We had a good pass rush develop throughout the season. The loss of Chubb, Phillips and Van Ginkel was insurmountable for the defense. I thought they played respectable having to pick up players off the street.
 
lynx said:
Totally different situation with the QB, Bears have an option to draft a QB high, we don't. There will be no QB's available to the Dolphins better than Tua, whether anyone likes it or not.
We might have to trade future firsts to get a better qb. We don't draft well enough find a late round qb
 
Hire an OC who will call the plays, and help counterbalance some of mcdaniels bad tendencies. I think this is key. I still think he’s a good coach - hopefully his ego is not too big to realize he could get help with some of his shortcomings.
 
EverybodysDointhePhish said:
Hire an OC who will call the plays, and help counterbalance some of mcdaniels bad tendencies. I think this is key. I still think he’s a good coach - hopefully his ego is not too big to realize he could get help with some of his shortcomings.
it would be tough for him to give up playcalling. he should just give pregame speeches and oversee ideally
 
lynx said:
Totally different situation with the QB, Bears have an option to draft a QB high, we don't. There will be no QB's available to the Dolphins better than Tua, whether anyone likes it or not.
Better than Tua next year, I agree. That is a done deal, IMO. Better long term? Not nearly as clear to me.
 
on offense, need a solid back up QB with potential, oline (C)+, big bruiser back, TE, big, shifty receiver who can run routes and catch,

On Defense, LB, CB, and edge because we won't have anybody for half the season. Interior depending on Wilkins' situation. A great safety would also be nice ball hawk type but LB is a must

Oh, New ST coach, punter, and someone to get McD's head out of his ass
 
lynx said:
Totally different situation with the QB, Bears have an option to draft a QB high, we don't. There will be no QB's available to the Dolphins better than Tua, whether anyone likes it or not.
I hate that this is true. I've tried convincing myself that Justin Fields could be dynamic in our offense. He is the physical player that Tua is not. Unfortunately, he's just not good enough throwing the ball.
 
AMakados10 said:
Tua is the guy for 2023, so need to figure out how to get most out of next season. In my opinion, I’m focused on building the OL.

We got dominated in the trenches against Chiefs. Mahomes had all day to throw unless the Dolphins blitzed the house.
Phillips, Chubb, AVG, and Baker out.

You just cant lose all of your edge guys and win vs. a plus QB. It was the perfect storm and it could have been much worse.
 
