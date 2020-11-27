off-season report card.

Byron Jones (5 year/82 mil, 57 Guaranteed) - B+. Hard to give any signing and A when you are dishing out that kind of money, but he has been as good as advertised.



Kyle Van Noy (4 year/52 mil) 30 mil Guar) - C+. Not playing up to the contract, but a valuable contributor.



Jordan Howard ( 2 year/9.75 mil,) 4.75 Gaur) - F. No explanation needed.



Emmanuel Ogbah (2 year/15 mil) 7.5 mil guar) - A+. No explanation needed.



Matt Breida (5th round pick traded for) -C-. He hasnt been terrible, and a 5th round pick isnt exactly a pot of gold, but not a good return on the investment.



Shaq Lawson (3 year/ 30 mil) 20 mil guar) - B+. Perhaps a bit of an overpay when looking at his production, but a huge contributor to the success of our defense.



Erek Flowers (3 year/30 mil) 20 mil guar) - A. Been a little sloppy lately, but he is one of the biggest reasons our line went from awful to average.



Ted Karas (1year/ 4mil) - B. Not a lot of money, fair contract for his value, which is average.



Elandon Robers (1 year/2 mil) - B-. Its so little money I dont want to give it in the Cs, but hes been extremely inconsistent.





Overall: B+. Its hard to hit big in FA, but relatively speaking they did a great job this year.