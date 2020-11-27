off-season report card.

It's a little past mid-season and I was curious on your report cards for Chris Grier and company this latest off-season. Gives grades for individual players that management acquired and give Chris Grier and company and overall grade. Feel free to explain why for the grade and add any players that I might have missed. I didn't add the draft class as I believe it's still too early, but feel free to lol.
Byron Jones (5 year/82 mil, 57 Guaranteed
Kyle Van Noy (4 year/52 mil) 30 mil Guar)
Jordan Howard ( 2 year/9.75 mil,) 4.75 Gaur)
Emmanuel Ogbah (2 year/15 mil) 7.5 mil guar)
Matt Breida (5th round pick traded for)
Shaq Lawson (3 year/ 30 mil) 20 mil guar)
Erek Flowers (3 year/30 mil) 20 mil guar)
Ted Karas (1year/ 4mil)
Elandon Robers (1 year/2 mil)
