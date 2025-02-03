 Off-Season Trades Thread - Myles Garrett Requests Trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Off-Season Trades Thread - Myles Garrett Requests Trade

If he wants to go to a contender, Washington makes alot of sense due to the amount of cap space they have.

If the Lions could some how pair him with Hutchenson..... that would wreck the league.

Maybe Chargers are in play? Pair him with Bosa, I just kinda think Harbough wants to use all his picks.
 
And no it won't be to Miami, but its a slow news day and thought it was worthy of talking about.



Classy way to go about it, IMO.

From what I see, and it was a superficial look, any trade would require Cleveland to take some lumps on the contract. Even a post June 1st is not great for them. He has a 19m option bonus due on the 5th day of the new league year.
 
Browns GM recently said Two First round picks wouldn't be close to enough for Garrett.

Well see.
 
Yeah, I don't see how Miami could make it happen. He's definitely the type who could move the needle for some team.
 
He is possibly the best defensive player in the league.

I thought it was interesting enough to warrent a thread. I'll tweak the title to make it more of a general thread, like I did with the "Watching the Playoffs" thread.
Interesting enough for me to look at his contract situation....lol
 
Yeah, I don't see how Miami could make it happen. He's definitely the type who could move the needle for some team.
They "could". It wouldn't be wise, though. Given the fact that Cleveland is going to take it bent over on the contract, they are going to want substantial draft picks in return.
 
Historally speaking, the team giving up Two or more 1st round picks, almost always ends up losing the trade.

I watched a video that broke down a bunch of these type "mega trades" over NFL history and almost all of them, were won by the team not giving up a boat load of picks.
 
They "could". It wouldn't be wise, though. Given the fact that Cleveland is going to take it bent over on the contract, they are going to want substantial draft picks in return.
Plus, it's a strong draft for pass rushers. Obviously, Garrett is elite and the draft is no sure thing. But Miami desperately needs young, cheap talent.
 
