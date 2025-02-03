Off-Season Trades Thread - Myles Garrett Requests Trade

MrChadRico
And no it won't be to Miami, but its a slow news day and thought it was worthy of talking about.
I thought it was interesting enough to warrent a thread. I'll tweak the title to make it more of a general thread, like I did with the "Watching the Playoffs" thread.
They "could". It wouldn't be wise, though. Given the fact that Cleveland is going to take it bent over on the contract, they are going to want substantial draft picks in return.Yeah, I don't see how Miami could make it happen. He's definitely the type who could move the needle for some team.
Plus, it's a strong draft for pass rushers. Obviously, Garrett is elite and the draft is no sure thing. But Miami desperately needs young, cheap talent.They "could". It wouldn't be wise, though. Given the fact that Cleveland is going to take it bent over on the contract, they are going to want substantial draft picks in return.