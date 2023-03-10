Off Tom Brady To Miami Super Thread.

BlueFin
Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak says Tom Brady to Miami is in play - ProFootballTalk
Add former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak to the list of people who aren’t convinced that Tom Brady is 100 percent retired.Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 is real.“Brady may go to Miami. I think...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com