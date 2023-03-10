 **** Off Tom Brady To Miami Super Thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**** Off Tom Brady To Miami Super Thread.

BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
22,247
Reaction score
9,266
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
14,059
Reaction score
31,922
Age
70
Location
Miami
I don’t believe Zolak, but I do believe McDaniel and Grier when they state that Tua will be the Dolphins starting QB in 2023.
I don’t see Brady coming out of retirement to be the Dolphins backup next season.
 
BD Fins

BD Fins

Practice Squad
Joined
Mar 28, 2022
Messages
9
Reaction score
14
Location
Fins Nation
Really

I think
None of us knows for sure

So in other words Zolak you know fark all and just click bait.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
22,247
Reaction score
9,266
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
1972forever said:
I don’t believe Zolak, but I do believe McDaniel and Grier when they state that Tua will be the Dolphins starting QB in 2023.
I don’t see Brady coming out of retirement to be the Dolphins backup next season.
Click to expand...
Of course he is…currently!

Until they sign someone else it is his job…..
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
22,247
Reaction score
9,266
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
It actually does make sense, the Kitten remark was sarcasm….clearly!

In other words he has the time…..

He has delayed his broadcasting career…..

He has a brand new home built in Miami!…he lives here!
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
14,059
Reaction score
31,922
Age
70
Location
Miami
BlueFin said:
Multiple sites reporting Zolaks view on the subject….
Click to expand...
Multiple sites are obviously wrong. Since when do the Dolphins speak to anyone in the media about possible signings or trades? All that crap ended when Tannebaum was fired and now the individuals running the Dolphins are too smart to give any advance informations to the click bait idiots in the media.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
22,247
Reaction score
9,266
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
1972forever said:
Multiple sites are obviously wrong. Since when do the Dolphins speak to anyone in the media about possible signings or trades? All that crap ended when Tannebaum was fired and now the individuals running the Dolphins are too smart to give any advance informations to the click bait idiots in the media.
Click to expand...
Obviously?

Nobody knows for sure…..

But as I stated above…Brady is positioned for it…..

And….Miami already gave up the 1st round pick pursuing Brady…..?

Might as well get his services too!
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,956
Reaction score
17,699
Location
Allentown, Pa
BlueFin said:
Obviously?

Nobody knows for sure…..

But as I stated above…Brady is positioned for it…..

And….Miami already gave up the 1st round pick pursuing Brady…..?

Might as well get his services too!
Click to expand...

This is a Dolphins site GTFO.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
34,639
Reaction score
53,211
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
If you enter this thread it is about all rumors Tom Brady to Miami. Please don't report posts or whine to mods about this, you choose to enter willingly.

Please also keep it within the TOS, no attacks on posters allowed. If you have views and wish to express them on Tom, here is the place.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,210
Reaction score
3,755
Age
47
BlueFin said:


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak says Tom Brady to Miami is in play - ProFootballTalk

Add former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak to the list of people who aren’t convinced that Tom Brady is 100 percent retired.Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 is real.“Brady may go to Miami. I think...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...

Dude you are better than this. This is not happening. Tua is qb. Yes I have my doubts but we made playoffs and tua was reason. Just have to let it play out. Brady and Rodgers are not coming
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom