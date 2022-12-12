Offense Lost All 5 Games This season.

For the longest time we hadn't lost a game with Tua playing but with the last two games we finally lost games with him for the same reason we lost with the backups- there's too much responsibility for the success or failure of this team being placed on the QB's, there's not enough responsiveness to what's happening in the games. McD called the games with the backups the same way he called games with Tua, and he called games with a struggling Tua and offense in general the same way that's happened with a Tua that didn't throw an errant pass for like 12 quarters straight. Calling the same offense regardless of who is on the line.