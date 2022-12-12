 Offense Lost All 5 Games This season. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offense Lost All 5 Games This season.

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Offense is highly overrated. Definitely not explosive. Defense had Miami in position to take the lead vs San Francisco and twice vs the Chargers and the offense failed miserably. 8 3 and outs forced vs Minnesota, and I don’t care that Miami had backups vs Cincinnati and the jets. Many teams still win games with their backups. If Miami can’t do that than Teddy and Skylar need to be sent packing next season.

Offense is smoke and mirrors, can’t be explosive without some sort of running game. Not a single dolphins loss this season where you can say well the offense showed up Miami just couldn’t stop anyone.
 
dreamblk said:
I have been trying to point this out. You have to be able to win some games without Tua.
The offense never adjusts to anything. Whether the O-line has someone out, they don’t call roll outs or short passes, the defense has taken the middle of the field away and they’re not taking the underneath stuff, you have a backup QB starting and you’re still calling deep passes for Skylar. Abandon the running game way too fast. That game vs the chargers finally felt like a game from last year where we didn’t know who was calling the plays.
 
Sirspud

For the longest time we hadn't lost a game with Tua playing but with the last two games we finally lost games with him for the same reason we lost with the backups- there's too much responsibility for the success or failure of this team being placed on the QB's, there's not enough responsiveness to what's happening in the games. McD called the games with the backups the same way he called games with Tua, and he called games with a struggling Tua and offense in general the same way that's happened with a Tua that didn't throw an errant pass for like 12 quarters straight. Calling the same offense regardless of who is on the line.
 
dolfan91

McGenius has turned into Mcfraud. The guy doesn't know his ass from his elbow. Same play calls every game. He Only cares about the 15 yard middle of the field pass plays. Lacks creativity. Can't adjust his game plans. Why hasn't he diversified his passing game to include the flats with the RB's and TE's. Teams are now dropping deeper to take away his middle field pass plays and he hasn't adjusted to a short passing game to offset. This guy has clueless written all over him.
 
Martel13

For what it’s worth we were in both of these last awful games til the very end. Even though it feels like we got beat by 35 both weeks. WE AINT DONE. A break here or there and we could have won both of these games

Time to make the proper adjustments and go shock the world in Barfalo this weekend. Or at least punch them in the face….HARD

Hopefully the team isn’t doing a much moping as we are today
 
Sirspud said:
For the longest time we hadn't lost a game with Tua playing but with the last two games we finally lost games with him for the same reason we lost with the backups- there's too much responsibility for the success or failure of this team being placed on the QB's, there's not enough responsiveness to what's happening in the games. McD called the games with the backups the same way he called games with Tua, and he called games with a struggling Tua and offense in general the same way that's happened with a Tua that didn't throw an errant pass for like 12 quarters straight. Calling the same offense regardless of who is on the line.
He must really think he has a a Greatest Show on Turf offense that could literally plug in any QB and still be successful. But he doesn’t have HOF players on the O-line and at running back like the rams had with
Marshall Faulk and Orlando Pace
 
