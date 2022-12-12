Offense Lost All 5 Games This season.

Dolph N.Fan
Offense is highly overrated. Definitely not explosive. Defense had Miami in position to take the lead vs San Francisco and twice vs the Chargers and the offense failed miserably. 8 3 and outs forced vs Minnesota, and I don’t care that Miami had backups vs Cincinnati and the jets. Many teams still win games with their backups. If Miami can’t do that than Teddy and Skylar need to be sent packing next season.
Offense is smoke and mirrors, can’t be explosive without some sort of running game. Not a single dolphins loss this season where you can say well the offense showed up Miami just couldn’t stop anyone.
