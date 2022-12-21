Offensive Coordinators…..

As you most of you may have surmised by now is that I don’t really believe in McD play calling abilities. I’d like to see him relinquish it and hire a real talented play caller with experience, and concentrate being a HC.

For me, it doesn’t have to be someone on the NFL level presently, could be collegiate level but someone having success.

This is not about getting into arguments whether McD could do it or not, not looking for that. So move on from this thread, not looking for that debate



If he does decide to relinquish that responsibility, he probably will not I get that, but if he does, who do like out there?