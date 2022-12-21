 Offensive Coordinators….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive Coordinators…..

As you most of you may have surmised by now is that I don’t really believe in McD play calling abilities. I’d like to see him relinquish it and hire a real talented play caller with experience, and concentrate being a HC.
For me, it doesn’t have to be someone on the NFL level presently, could be collegiate level but someone having success.
This is not about getting into arguments whether McD could do it or not, not looking for that. So move on from this thread, not looking for that debate

If he does decide to relinquish that responsibility, he probably will not I get that, but if he does, who do like out there?
 
Bevell would be the obvious answer although I doubt it will ever happen. We live and die by McD’s calls and so does he. He’s calling the plays until he’s a legend or gets fired
 
Smith and Bevell both help with game planning, but there is no way McDaniel is ever giving up play calling duties.
 
Easy you’re gonna have to give the guy a year….period
 
