Offensive Genius fate

carpenter1024
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2022
- Messages
- 703
- Reaction score
- 1,132
- Age
- 49
- Location
- 21540
CHARLIE WEIS was at the top with patriots then crashed as a head coach.CHIP KELLY offense would change the NFL crashed to earth.Adam Case was responsible for breaking offensive records when he had Peyton crashed to earth.Chip Kelly was fired yesterday. MIKE MCDANIEL offensive genius will crash to . History of the NFL proves that gimmick offense is flashy for a few years but they all get exposed. Good defense good run game and a leader at quarterback wins champinships.So what's Ross needs to do is look for a GM And a Coach that's goin to finally give us fans what we deserve.I hope Ross needs to make 2 hires that could bring us back to respectable.**** the running it back clean house.And give us what all us Dolphin fans truly deserve a championship contender.