Offensive line Play

Honeybager08 said: Has anyone watched this tape of Tua’s rookie season? It’s a film breakdown by this guy, Douglie DoWrong, on YouTube?



I’ve watched most of it and I can’t for the life of me figure out why so many fans on this site are pounding the table for weapons for Tua in the first round?



After watching the game film, from a number of last seasons games, what I see is a offensive line that is absolutely deplorable in pass protection.



I really don’t see how skill players are going to be any better than what we have if Tua’s pocket breaks down almost every time?



The line is absolutely terrible identifying stunts on plays in this film session.



The whole interior line needs replaced and from what I saw the tackles were not much better.



I know there was no OTA’s but I’m sure they went over game film as a unit during the season. That unit to me is not very good, especially Flowers and Jesse Davis from what I saw. kindley seems to be a road grader and not a very good pass blocker.



I personally think this line needs fixed before you start adding skill positions to this offense. Click to expand...

First of all Douglie DoWrong is a funny guy and a true fan. I like him. But he's not really a strong analyst.Second, one of Tua's strengths is supposed to be his mobility, which translates into him being able to generate passing offense with sub-optimal OL protection. So when you look at the far worse OL that QB's like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson had; it's tough to claim that Tua's mobility is a strength if he cannot produce with this OL. That being said, average may be a bit of a high point in Miami, but it's still not good enough, and we need to continue investing in our OL. Draft a RT and a C and help the young guys grow.Third, our OL was drafted for specific purposes. Austin Jackson was drafted to be an elite pass protector at LT, and before his injury, he looked well on his way to proving that. Hunt and Kindley were drafted to be run blockers, and both excelled in that role. There were always questions about Hunt's pass protection, and for a rookie, he did pretty well ... but he needs to continue improving to be a success. While those two guys were premier draft picks (Jackson a 1st rounder and Hunt a 2nd rounder), by contrast Solomon Kindley was a 4th rounder, and you're simply not going to find many elite OL in the 4th round. He is a power pig role player, so don't expect him to be a pulling guard or a dominant pass protector ... that's not who he is nor why he was drafted. Kindley performed very well until his injury. So, all in all, this OL is a work in progress, and before we villainize the best OL we've had in years, we ought to acknowledge that they were NFL average, which is a big step up for Miami, and that they are new and young, so its going to take time for them to gel.Fourth, Tua himself was a rookie, rehabbing a major hip injury that robbed him of velocity because he couldn't fully torque his hips, and had a pandemic-shortened offseason without any preseason games. Let's give the kid some time to adjust. At Alabama, his team was dominant at almost every position vs. almost every team they played. In the NFL, your teammates are worse than the opposition 50% of the time .. so the margin of error is razor thin compared to the acres of space at Alabama. It's too early to judge Tua yet ... so let's just mark where he is at and keep seeing if he continues to improve.Fifth, QB's benefit from building an offense around them, and most of us think that's the best thing to do for Tua. Pairing a young QB with a young WR or two, like Shula did by adding Dan Marino to his young cadre of WR's Mark Duper and Mark Clayton, helps build chemistry quickly over the first few years. It has potential to pay off tremendously. I think adding 1 elite WR to pair with Tua would be a great way to build this offense for the future. Reasonable minds may differ on what is the best way forward.