Offensive line Play

Has anyone watched this tape of Tua’s rookie season? It’s a film breakdown by this guy, Douglie DoWrong, on YouTube?
I’ve watched most of it and I can’t for the life of me figure out why so many fans on this site are pounding the table for weapons for Tua in the first round?
After watching the game film, from a number of last seasons games, what I see is a offensive line that is absolutely deplorable in pass protection.
I really don’t see how skill players are going to be any better than what we have if Tua’s pocket breaks down almost every time?
The line is absolutely terrible identifying stunts on plays in this film session.
The whole interior line needs replaced and from what I saw the tackles were not much better.
I know there was no OTA’s but I’m sure they went over game film as a unit during the season. That unit to me is not very good, especially Flowers and Jesse Davis from what I saw. kindley seems to be a road grader and not a very good pass blocker.
I personally think this line needs fixed before you start adding skill positions to this offense.
