Offensive line question?

No. First of all you do not replace the roster to adjust it to some new play calling. You adjust the offensive scheme to the roster. If you have slow linemen, the offensive scheme adjusts to short area inline, zone, gap schemes.

Much like on the defensive line. We have slow fat linemen who cannot rush, and therefore they two-gap and push the pocket. That's all they can do.



Second, our starting offensive line talent is really good. The individual problems on the offensive line are not of the nature of the scheme fit. The problems are individual across the line:

Paul: Arms too long, prevent him from sustaining blocks. Minor issue.

Jonah: Just learning the position, cannot anchor and sustain blocks in backpedal. Training issue. He is getting better.

Jackson: Not a prototypical 6-6 to 6-9 tackle like Paul. This is not a scheme fit issue. You will never be completely happy with a 6-5 tackle.