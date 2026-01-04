 Offensive line question? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive line question?

Given that Mike McDaniel (via grier) crafted the offensive line with more athletic players during his tenor for a "wide zone" style offense. Is there any concern that if the dolphins move on from Mcdaniel in the off-season that it will either handicap the choices of a replacement due to type of linemen we have? I would imagine if there is a scheme change then a currently serviceable line might need a complete overhaul added to all the other holes we currently have.
 
Most teams run a mix now a days. Paul is a good tackle no matter what. AJ is just barely alright and injury prone. OG is still a mess regardless. Savy would probably be better as a power/gap blocker.

The only really scheme specific guy is Brewer.
 
No. First of all you do not replace the roster to adjust it to some new play calling. You adjust the offensive scheme to the roster. If you have slow linemen, the offensive scheme adjusts to short area inline, zone, gap schemes.
Much like on the defensive line. We have slow fat linemen who cannot rush, and therefore they two-gap and push the pocket. That's all they can do.

Second, our starting offensive line talent is really good. The individual problems on the offensive line are not of the nature of the scheme fit. The problems are individual across the line:
Paul: Arms too long, prevent him from sustaining blocks. Minor issue.
Jonah: Just learning the position, cannot anchor and sustain blocks in backpedal. Training issue. He is getting better.
Jackson: Not a prototypical 6-6 to 6-9 tackle like Paul. This is not a scheme fit issue. You will never be completely happy with a 6-5 tackle.
 
100%. TO expand on this, our best offensive player is Achane. The current scheme fits him pretty well from a run-blocking perspective.

If the pass-blocking can improve, that's the big one for this team..
 
I think Brewer is the only one that may not fit as well if it’s not a zone scheme. Paul and Jonah will be fine regardless.
 
Second, our starting offensive line talent is really good. The individual problems on the offensive line are not of the nature of the scheme fit. The problems are individual across the line:
Paul: Arms too long, prevent him from sustaining blocks. Minor issue.
Jonah: Just learning the position, cannot anchor and sustain blocks in backpedal. Training issue. He is getting better.
Jackson: Not a prototypical 6-6 to 6-9 tackle like Paul. This is not a scheme fit issue. You will never be completely happy with a 6-5 tackle.
Yes a good coach doesn’t force a system on his talent. He designs a system around his talent.
 
Or a new coach is going to come in and take whatever he learned from his previous jobs or the system he believes in and advocate for talent (OL or anywhere else) that he believes fits that system.

Not sure who to blame from this regime for the poor work they did on the OL. I suspect McD had the wrong idea of what he wanted and then Grier went out and compounded that by making a poor selection.
 
