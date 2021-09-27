 Offensive Line Strategy - FA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive Line Strategy - FA

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

My opinion is that we need to plug the dam with 2 tried/tested/proven OLinemen in 2022. We have the cap space to do it.

The OL has to be fixed and this could provide the solution. It will give our QB time to throw, wear down defenses and, if we score the points, make opponents have to play catch-up by slinging it into our more than capable Secondary.

Who are your 2 choices?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Can't disagree after what we've seen three games in.

Right now LT is the biggest hole. Would love to see Jackson succeed, but I think we'll see him at guard soon. I thought he looked good on some running plays. Maybe that's a better fit for him.

Eichenberg could be moved to LT.
 
E30M3

E30M3

I've liked the acquisition of Armstead. Would also like a dedicated center. RT is more of a ?
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's going to be tough if Flores has to make more changes to his offensive coaching staff. But that does seem like a problem right now.
from the get go this year I was hoping we would bring in a decent experienced OL coach. Even if it meant bringing one from a college where year in and year out they have a good O line. With the way management had decided to built the O line, with inexperienced one or two year players, bringing in coach Lem ( who had no experience as an O line coach) was a recipe for disaster.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

PHINSfan said:
from the get go this year I was hoping we would bring in a decent experienced OL coach. Even if it meant bringing one from a college where year in and year out they have a good O line. With the way management had decided to built the O line, with inexperienced one or two year players, bringing in coach Lem ( who had no experience as an O line coach) was a recipe for disaster.
Sure seems that way early. Miami's opening schedule hasn't helped, but clearly this unit is a work in progress and needs to improve quickly.

The fact that the Dolphins defense isn't playing well just magnifies the early struggles.
 
