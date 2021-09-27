Offensive Line Strategy - FA

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,426
- Reaction score
- 3,609
- Location
- Trinidad
My opinion is that we need to plug the dam with 2 tried/tested/proven OLinemen in 2022. We have the cap space to do it.
The OL has to be fixed and this could provide the solution. It will give our QB time to throw, wear down defenses and, if we score the points, make opponents have to play catch-up by slinging it into our more than capable Secondary.
Who are your 2 choices?
The OL has to be fixed and this could provide the solution. It will give our QB time to throw, wear down defenses and, if we score the points, make opponents have to play catch-up by slinging it into our more than capable Secondary.
Who are your 2 choices?
2022 NFL Free Agents Tracker
Tracking the status and signings of all 2022 NFL free agents.
www.spotrac.com
Last edited: