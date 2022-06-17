Offensive Players posed for a breakout year (That's Good Sports)

GhostArmOfMarino said: I expect Waddle to be a guy that catches intermediate balls and attacks the space between defenders for big plays more than just a deep receiver. Not saying he won't have his share of deep balls in his career of course. Click to expand...

No I didn’t mean the deep ball at all.. I mean breaking off coverage quickly like he does, in the right scheme, with better protection for the Qb, alongside the QBs quick footwork, quick release, and hi level ball placement, all that stuff adds up with Waddle turning and burning