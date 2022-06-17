Offensive Players posed for a breakout year (That's Good Sports)

Durango2020
- Dec 15, 2020
- 774
- 1,500
- USA
Love watching this guy!
Some Dolphins players on this one!
I look for waddle to breakout to become Tyreke Hill part 2.
I mean I expect streaking long tds where he shows that wicked speed, the scheme, the elite accuracy, and quick release by the Qb, adds up to that exactly happening.
No I didn’t mean the deep ball at all.. I mean breaking off coverage quickly like he does, in the right scheme, with better protection for the Qb, alongside the QBs quick footwork, quick release, and hi level ball placement, all that stuff adds up with Waddle turning and burningI expect Waddle to be a guy that catches intermediate balls and attacks the space between defenders for big plays more than just a deep receiver. Not saying he won't have his share of deep balls in his career of course.
