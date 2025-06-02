Offensive Stats With & Without Tua

DELETE THIS POST RIGHT NOW...



this stats cannot exsist if they prove the narrative tua sucks incorrect.. these must be purged and removed from all exsistence.. HOW DARE YOU PROVIDE EVIDENCE THAT GOES AGAINS THIS NARRATIVE..



MOD'S BAN THIS HEATHEN .



(joking ofc)



but incoming... but well my eye test says he sucks, you mean the eye tests of people who prob never played the game at all, or the eye tests of pundits who... never played the game at all.

like when former great qbs like Kurt warner have been sayin for years how good Tua is, as well as other great former qbs or even coachs of defenses who have played against him, that to me is all the credibilty you need



at this point I feel alot of people special the pundits that still crap on him, are people who called him bad, and when he proved other wise couldn't admit they were wrong.. so it became this whole.. its all cause of mcdaniels, its all cause of tyreek.. its dumb



as much as I am not a fan at leasst collin cowhead back tracked on his view of Tua last year after the rams game and gave him his flowers.. and I respect him for that tbh