Offensive Stats With & Without Tua

DolphinVJ
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 313
- Reaction score
- 186
- Location
- Northern California
I saw last year that we are probably the worst Offense in the League without Tua. Forget about scoring, we couldn't even convert 1st downs without him. Then Tua comes back from the Injury and suddenly we can move the ball and score! Even then, I was surprised to see just how much difference Tua makes in his 3 years with McDaniel per Stats below. I found the Stats on reddit and it says 33rd Team so I believe they are the source. I am surprised by some fans and reporters, such as Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic and Dave Hyde for trying to create negativity by running from the truth that Tua's 6 game absence was the main reason for Dolphins not making Playoffs last year. Sure, there were other major injuries to Chubb, J. Phillips, Austin Jackson, even Tyreek playing through his injury, that also contributed to missing the Playoffs but they all count as Injuries being the main reason. By the way, the stats below make Tua a top 5 producing QB in the NFL!