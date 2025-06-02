 Offensive Stats With & Without Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive Stats With & Without Tua

D

DolphinVJ

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
313
Reaction score
186
Location
Northern California
I saw last year that we are probably the worst Offense in the League without Tua. Forget about scoring, we couldn't even convert 1st downs without him. Then Tua comes back from the Injury and suddenly we can move the ball and score! Even then, I was surprised to see just how much difference Tua makes in his 3 years with McDaniel per Stats below. I found the Stats on reddit and it says 33rd Team so I believe they are the source. I am surprised by some fans and reporters, such as Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic and Dave Hyde for trying to create negativity by running from the truth that Tua's 6 game absence was the main reason for Dolphins not making Playoffs last year. Sure, there were other major injuries to Chubb, J. Phillips, Austin Jackson, even Tyreek playing through his injury, that also contributed to missing the Playoffs but they all count as Injuries being the main reason. By the way, the stats below make Tua a top 5 producing QB in the NFL!

1748888709522.png
 
Tua also accomplished this without a running game that produces in short-yardage. And without a top half of the league offensive line.

Think what he can do if the offensive line and short-yardage run game improves? Specifically, point production should go up. Time of possession and more offensive opportunities as well.
 
Last edited:
What's crazy, outside the context of what these numbers mean to our team, is that the jobbers at the bottom of the table are now completing 60% of their passes. Showing my age, but when I was young, 60% would have represented a very accurate passer, like Montana. Elway's career % was under 57%!
 
DELETE THIS POST RIGHT NOW...

this stats cannot exsist if they prove the narrative tua sucks incorrect.. these must be purged and removed from all exsistence.. HOW DARE YOU PROVIDE EVIDENCE THAT GOES AGAINS THIS NARRATIVE..

MOD'S BAN THIS HEATHEN .

(joking ofc)

but incoming... but well my eye test says he sucks, you mean the eye tests of people who prob never played the game at all, or the eye tests of pundits who... never played the game at all.
like when former great qbs like Kurt warner have been sayin for years how good Tua is, as well as other great former qbs or even coachs of defenses who have played against him, that to me is all the credibilty you need

at this point I feel alot of people special the pundits that still crap on him, are people who called him bad, and when he proved other wise couldn't admit they were wrong.. so it became this whole.. its all cause of mcdaniels, its all cause of tyreek.. its dumb

as much as I am not a fan at leasst collin cowhead back tracked on his view of Tua last year after the rams game and gave him his flowers.. and I respect him for that tbh
 
Such a wierd argument

You don’t have to be good to be competent at something. Tua is largely competent he’s not always good.

Especially down the home stretch of a season when he’s been damn near replace me level.
 
Most of the truly anti-Tua people are just spoiled children masquerading as adults.

These bitter brothers just want... need someone to blame for their unhappiness.

I had one of these poor bastards block me the other day... and despite the fact that this guy has been here for years. I just don't miss his bitter pessimism.
 
DolphinVJ said:
I saw last year that we are probably the worst Offense in the League without Tua. Forget about scoring, we couldn't even convert 1st downs without him. Then Tua comes back from the Injury and suddenly we can move the ball and score! Even then, I was surprised to see just how much difference Tua makes in his 3 years with McDaniel per Stats below. I found the Stats on reddit and it says 33rd Team so I believe they are the source. I am surprised by some fans and reporters, such as Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic and Dave Hyde for trying to create negativity by running from the truth that Tua's 6 game absence was the main reason for Dolphins not making Playoffs last year. Sure, there were other major injuries to Chubb, J. Phillips, Austin Jackson, even Tyreek playing through his injury, that also contributed to missing the Playoffs but they all count as Injuries being the main reason. By the way, the stats below make Tua a top 5 producing QB in the NFL!

View attachment 191078
Click to expand...
this is absurd. first of all it is nonsense to think comapring tua to skylar thompson or tyrod taylor makes any sort of point. then, tua played 11 games. so there is data on how tua looked and how the team looked with tua. they were 6-5 with tua, against a joke schedule. still not good. nor was he despite his "completion %"
 
My question is, seeing Tua's imprtance, if Miami is out of the playoff hunt with 3 or 4 games remaining would you sit him the remaining of the season? I mean, why risk injury in a meaningless game? Even if he's healthy, I might not play him 17 games in some seasons. Also sitting him in 4th quarters of games that are out of hand with Miami leading or trailing by a big margin.
 
Instead of obscure offensive rankings that have no contextual relevance, how 'bout the stat that directly shows how well the team plays in the league?

You know...their streak of 1 win vs. a playoff team/team with winning record, per season (2 years running). That is including 2023 when Tua played the full season. I'm not saying he's the primary reason, but he's in the mix.

That's a more relevant, telling stat, IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom