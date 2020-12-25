Finfan83nj
Tua time
Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game
The Miami Dolphins offense isn't explosive but it has been efficient for most of the season
The Dolphins offense has not been explosive, but the truth is that's not what's been required.
The beauty of this Dolphins team is how well it plays situational football, and the situation more often than not has called for the offense to play it close to the vest and let the defense and special teams do the heavy lifting.
And that's fine because the bottom line is the Dolphins are 9-5 and staring at a playoff berth if they can win their final two games.
As they say, hey, whatever works.