Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game

Good coaching staffs don’t try to be what they aren’t they play to what the roster is. If you have a tons of high priced weapons like the Chiefs, yeah score a ton of points and play just enough defense. Miami now and NE for the past two decades have smart QBs who don’t make mistakes but play big in big games/moments.



Play to your strengths and try to win the way your roster and culture is best suited for. Teams get in trouble trying to be the chiefs or packers, if you aren’t built to score 40 then you try to play that way you will likely get blown out. If you are built to get pressure and play man on defense; allow 21-24 points and be smart of offense and be able to score enough to win you will keep that game close and be at the very least in a position to win.



Stat filled wins are fun to brag about and easy to “defend” to the media and friends. But winning consistently and doing it your way not allowing your game to be dictated otherwise makes you a truly great organization.