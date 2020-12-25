 Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game

Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game

The Miami Dolphins offense isn't explosive but it has been efficient for most of the season
The Dolphins offense has not been explosive, but the truth is that's not what's been required.

The beauty of this Dolphins team is how well it plays situational football, and the situation more often than not has called for the offense to play it close to the vest and let the defense and special teams do the heavy lifting.

And that's fine because the bottom line is the Dolphins are 9-5 and staring at a playoff berth if they can win their final two games.

As they say, hey, whatever works.
 
Good coaching staffs don’t try to be what they aren’t they play to what the roster is. If you have a tons of high priced weapons like the Chiefs, yeah score a ton of points and play just enough defense. Miami now and NE for the past two decades have smart QBs who don’t make mistakes but play big in big games/moments.

Play to your strengths and try to win the way your roster and culture is best suited for. Teams get in trouble trying to be the chiefs or packers, if you aren’t built to score 40 then you try to play that way you will likely get blown out. If you are built to get pressure and play man on defense; allow 21-24 points and be smart of offense and be able to score enough to win you will keep that game close and be at the very least in a position to win.

Stat filled wins are fun to brag about and easy to “defend” to the media and friends. But winning consistently and doing it your way not allowing your game to be dictated otherwise makes you a truly great organization.
 
At some point the offense may have to do a little of the heavy lifting. That is the concern moving forward.

That said, obviously the team is well ahead of where most of us expected. To be talking playoffs with two games left is pretty exciting.
 
Your face looks like a baboon's a$$ and your breath stinks!...
Sorry, I miss interpreted the thread title, my bad. You're good...
 
