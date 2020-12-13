Offer for Grant

If tomorrow a team with a thin receiver corp call, offer a fifth for Grant, would you pull the trigger?



He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chances.



He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I am still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.



Actually Flo should actively calling teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.