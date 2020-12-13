Offer for Grant

Dan13Forever
Scout Team
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 411
- Reaction score
- 486
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Arcadia CA
If tomorrow a team with a thin receiver corp call, offer a fifth for Grant, would you pull the trigger?
He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chances.
He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I am still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.
Actually Flo should actively calling teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.
He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chances.
He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I am still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.
Actually Flo should actively calling teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.
Last edited: