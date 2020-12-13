Offer for Grant

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
411
Reaction score
486
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
If tomorrow a team with a thin receiver corp call, offer a fifth for Grant, would you pull the trigger?

He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chances.

He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I am still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.

Actually Flo should actively calling teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.
 
Last edited:
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
3,631
Reaction score
3,447
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Dan13Forever said:
If tomorrow a team with a thin receiver corp call, offer a fifth for Grand, would you pull the trigger?

He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chance.

He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.

Actually Flo should actively call teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.
Click to expand...
If a team called tomorrow and offered 3 firsts for Grant, I wouldn't do it.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,902
Reaction score
8,309
Location
Bahamas
Dan13Forever said:
If tomorrow a team with a thin receiver corp call, offer a fifth for Grand, would you pull the trigger?

He is a burner suppose to be a deep threat, but I can't remember when was the last time he caught a deep ball? I know we are thin in the position, but I rather give Tua someone who can actually catch, ala Hollins, and give Bowdens more chance.

He can not catch 5050 ball. Not a procession type, and cannot catch deep. What good is he for? Don't tell me he as a return man. I am still holding me breath everytime he fields a punt.

Actually Flo should actively call teams to get what he can get now. I don't expect him to stick around next year.
Click to expand...
Trading deadline over for Grand and Grant.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
16,133
Reaction score
12,393
Leave the kid alone...He is what he is...We're depleted and he's been called to do something that he's obviously not good at.
Soon enought we'll have a FA period and the opportunity to upgrade at that position.
 
deester11

deester11

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
514
Reaction score
762
There's value in cheerleaders. I'd trade him for a pair of game worn panties and a jawbreaker.
 
D

deepsouth_46

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 5, 2005
Messages
124
Reaction score
40
He is what he is. Maybe he would have dropped it if it were properly thrown, but we will never know. You ask him to beat his guy with speed and he did. Now you’re mad cause he can’t be awesome at coming back to an underthrown ball and win. He is 5’7” that is never going to be his game. Devante had both hands on a ball in the end zone and dropped it and it’s crickets. A bad 3rd quarter and a missed FG cost us, not grant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom