OFFICAL UFC THREAD *****

MrChadRico
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 16,199
- Reaction score
- 37,320
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Kansas
Who's ready for these fights tonight?!?!?
Im over the moon happy the fights are now free on Paramount+, Im gonna be a huge UFC fan going forward.
Im rooting for Paddy the Baddie, Suga Sean, Derrick Lewis, the hot chick fighting against Thug Rose, & the hick guy.
Gonna be alot of fun fights to watch tonight!
Im over the moon happy the fights are now free on Paramount+, Im gonna be a huge UFC fan going forward.
Im rooting for Paddy the Baddie, Suga Sean, Derrick Lewis, the hot chick fighting against Thug Rose, & the hick guy.
Gonna be alot of fun fights to watch tonight!