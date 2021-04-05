 *** Official 2021 FinHeaven Draft Contest *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Official 2021 FinHeaven Draft Contest ***

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
45,141
Reaction score
91,704
The rules are simple

Donate $10 to enter 8 names of players you think the dolphins will draft
Also pick who will be their 2 first round selections incase we need a tie breaker
When you donate you will be added to the PM where you can post your 8 names and 2 first round picks.
Enter as many times as you like to have a better chance to win.

The prize is a $50 gift card to buy Dolphin goodies plus a FinHeaven hat like this one

IMG_2283.jpg



You will also get a cool looking 2021 Draft Winner Badge

In the comments when you donate your $10 just put Draft contest

You can donate here and be added to the PM to give us your names

FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Largest Community
finheaven.com
finheaven.com
Good luck everybody :cheers:

:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom