Official 2021 FinHeaven Draft Contest ***

The rules are simpleDonate $10 to enter 8 names of players you think the dolphins will draftAlso pick who will be their 2 first round selections incase we need a tie breakerWhen you donate you will be added to the PM where you can post your 8 names and 2 first round picks.Enter as many times as you like to have a better chance to win.The prize is a $50 gift card to buy Dolphin goodies plus a FinHeaven hat like this oneYou will also get a cool looking 2021 Draft Winner BadgeIn the comments when you donate your $10 just put Draft contestYou can donate here and be added to the PM to give us your namesMiami Dolphins Largest Communityfinheaven.comGood luck everybody