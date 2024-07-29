 Official 7.29 Day One Of Pads Training Camp News Thread! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 7.29 Day One Of Pads Training Camp News Thread!

Ok, it all starts for real today. Pads and contact. As Lamm said yesterday, everything changes today. This will be the point where we will really be able to see how we are looking and watch us evolve towards the eventual annihilation of the Jaguars in the opener. If you are one of the lucky ones able to enjoy a Monday boondoggle at camp, please share your takes, images, and videos as well!!
 
Pumped to see if some of these early camp standouts like Grayson Murphy can continue their upward trajectory when the pads come on.

This is when **** gets real, first time we actually get a read on the offensive line as well. Excited to see the tweets on Chop and Paul today.

Love this time of year boys! So close to our first preseason game.
 
