Official 7.29 Day One Of Pads Training Camp News Thread!

Ok, it all starts for real today. Pads and contact. As Lamm said yesterday, everything changes today. This will be the point where we will really be able to see how we are looking and watch us evolve towards the eventual annihilation of the Jaguars in the opener. If you are one of the lucky ones able to enjoy a Monday boondoggle at camp, please share your takes, images, and videos as well!!