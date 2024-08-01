 Official 8/1 Training Camp New Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 8/1 Training Camp New Thread

Team got a rest yesterday. D has been giving it the spurs lately. Time for the offense to bring the heat. Chop seems to so far have had only had issues with Paul the Paul is not out regulating. So far, I have to say, I love what we've seen out of our top two picks, I hope they keep it up. We haven't heard Malik's name yet much if at all, I hope they get him involved.

Those of you who are there, please share what you've seen and what your thoughts are. Keep in mind, these plays happen fast and people can misread numbers or have missed part of the play, so the more the merrier discussing what's being seen.
 
They trading for Tua? I know he’s great but why give him the highest Tackle contract with a right handed QB.
He moved to LT last year. And he was quite worried about it, so much so that he had to see the team psychologist because of the anxiety he was having. He did pretty good on the left side but not as good as he was on the right.
 
He moved to LT last year. And he was quite worried about it, so much so that he had to see the team psychologist because of the anxiety he was having. He did pretty good on the left side but not as good as he was on the right.
Ok didn’t know, I don’t think I watched more than maybe 5 minutes of their games last year.
 
