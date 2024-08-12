Official 8.12 Training Camp Thread

Fin-Loco
Having enjoyed a feast of cooked bird on Friday night, the Dolphins return to the training field this morning. While a victory is always good, many players have much to improve upon especially the backup QBs. Let's watch iron sharpen iron as we get one week closer to opening day. This week we have Joint practice on Thursday with the Redskins/Commanders/Insert a PC name here.