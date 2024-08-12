 Official 8.12 Training Camp Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 8.12 Training Camp Thread

Having enjoyed a feast of cooked bird on Friday night, the Dolphins return to the training field this morning. While a victory is always good, many players have much to improve upon especially the backup QBs. Let's watch iron sharpen iron as we get one week closer to opening day. This week we have Joint practice on Thursday with the Redskins/Commanders/Insert a PC name here.
 
I still put back up QB behind OL (even starting OL). But it may now be on the needs list. Let’s watch another game first.
 
Iron doesnt sharpen Iron.

If you want to sharpen iron, get a whetstone.
Iron does indeed sharpen iron. Steel also sharpens steel, thus why honing rods are made of steel. Even used the back of a knife to sharpen another knife in a pinch.
 
Iron does indeed sharpen iron. Steel also sharpens steel, thus why honing rods are made of steel. Even used the back of a knife to sharpen another knife in a pinch.
Steel is not iron.

Steel has carbon in it.

Iron does not sharpen iron.
 
Must be in the wrong forum: Metallurgy ⚓

From what I've read from practices and last Friday, Skylar Thompson is playing better. Outside of the money committed to White, I see no value in keeping him.
 
