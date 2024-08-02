Official 8.2 Training Camp Practice Thread

Fin-Loco
The offense had a very good day yesterday. No snap issues and Tua was showing off his nimbleness due to his offseason efforts. No pads yesterday but there should be pads today. Today is Season Ticket member day and tomorrow is stadium practice in the Rock. If you are there today, please share your thoughts. I know @djphinfan is there and maybe a few others so, looking forward to their take.