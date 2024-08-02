 Official 8.2 Training Camp Practice Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 8.2 Training Camp Practice Thread

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
28,935
Reaction score
95,703
Location
Margaritaville
The offense had a very good day yesterday. No snap issues and Tua was showing off his nimbleness due to his offseason efforts. No pads yesterday but there should be pads today. Today is Season Ticket member day and tomorrow is stadium practice in the Rock. If you are there today, please share your thoughts. I know @djphinfan is there and maybe a few others so, looking forward to their take.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom