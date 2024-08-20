Official 8.20 Training Camp Thread

Fin-Loco
Our boys return to the practice field today after Saturday's victory. Practice at home today then joint practice IN Tampa against the Bucs. We have a couple players dinged up but so does every other team and some of them to much more significant players. River is dinged but not on PUP. Snead and Harlow went to IR (I'd just cut Snead as he's worthless out there). Ahmed and Vandenbergh were waived/cut. Can EZE stay healthy? We'll be digging down to the 53 after we beat the Bucs on Friday.
Little tied up today so if anyone sees any news I miss, toss it out there.
Phins up!
