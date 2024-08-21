Official 8.21 Joint Practice With The Suckaneers

Ah Tampa. The home of every aspiring pixie dust sprayer and bearded lady hoping one day to be able to join the carnie ranks. Also the home of the Tampa Bay Suckaneers. We have joint practice today which will be the last high media access practice of the year. PS3 in two days. Tomorrow will just be a walk through and light practice. So after today, most of our news will come via press conferences with coaches and players as we launch into preparation for the upcoming annihilation of the South Georgia Kitty Cats.



Word of caution. Everyone relax on the injuries. Some are simply veteran campitus and McD being smart and limiting vet reps to save them for the season. Others are a combo of an injury and keeping them safe. Some are legit. The point is, we don't know and neither do the reporters watching them through their binoculars.



T minus 17 days until the opener.