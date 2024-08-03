 Official 8.3 Training Camp News Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 8.3 Training Camp News Thread

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
28,942
Reaction score
95,759
Location
Margaritaville
Sadly, stadium practice for ST holders has been cancelled due to imminent weather from this messy tropical system. Instead, practice will be held in the bubble and observe the no live tweeting standard. So, as it's an 11 am practice, I'd expect tweets around 12:30. Anyone who has availability today, please post what you can so we can all enjoy the news. There is no practice on Sunday.
 
Oh great, a bunch of unverified tweets from Omar incoming.

"Bonner surprised me again today. I knew he was solid but he is actually pretty good.."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom