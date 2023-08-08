 Official 8/8 Joint Practice With Atl Thread! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 8/8 Joint Practice With Atl Thread!

Did Philips just knock the guano out of a player? That can’t be. Oh wait! This is the first joint practice with The Dirty South Feathered Rats. That’s right! We will be victimizing them this week leading up to PS game number uno this Friday night at the Rock. Post all of your observations here if you’re at the practice. Finally we get to stop beating up on our own and smash the feathered freaks from the NFC.

Enjoy! Don’t feed the birds! Anybody got some Alka Seltzer?

napoleon solo bird GIF
 
I know this is off topic, but why in the eff does Joe Rose have Omar Kelly filling in for him on his show this morning??? Good God I hate hearing him talk
 
Those Atlanta guys are going to "broil" out there today. It's brutal when you are from here and somewhat acclimated. I know it has been warm everywhere, but the S. FL heat/humidity combo is a whole different level of hell like suffering for out of the area folks.
 
Fortunately for you, 47 minutes of every hour is commercials anyway. I always liked Joe's show but haven't listened regularly for years because of that.
 


It's time for Dolfans to come out to play.

Have a nice day folks. I'll be in LaLa Land for few hours at the Hospital. Hope Miami does well today at the scrimmage.

Hopefully we all have something to cheer about today.
 
Joe Rose sucks too. All they do is talk about things other than sports on his show after a big game. Rose need to retire or take the backseat to a better host and give someone with a fresh take a chance regardless of being a Dolphins legend. He has good stories but his show is trash.

Tobin and Leeroy > Hoffman and Crowder > Joe Rose Show
 
Sounds good man. That would be helpful. Trying to clear my plate now so I can give the posts the mustard. @Hoot, if you're around, can you handle the Omar tweets and I'll try to do the rest?
 
