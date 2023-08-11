 *** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Welcome back, Finheaven...how about some Friday night lights?

253px-Atlanta_Falcons_logo.svg.png
@
250px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


8ANDOjU.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
320px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte
Play-by-Play Announcer - Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator - Kim Bokamper

320px-Fts-atlanta-a.svg.png

Atlanta Falcons broadcast available on WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta
check local listings for other Falcons affiliates

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

Live simulcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Replay airs Saturday, August 12th at 4 AM ET

WEATHER

BubovyY.png

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
