OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,689
- Reaction score
- 6,496
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Welcome back, Finheaven...how about some Friday night lights?
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte
Play-by-Play Announcer - Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator - Kim Bokamper
Atlanta Falcons broadcast available on WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta
check local listings for other Falcons affiliates
Live simulcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
NFL Network Replay airs Saturday, August 12th at 4 AM ET
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte
Play-by-Play Announcer - Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator - Kim Bokamper
Atlanta Falcons broadcast available on WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta
check local listings for other Falcons affiliates
Live simulcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
NFL Network Replay airs Saturday, August 12th at 4 AM ET
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium