OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Welcome back, everyone!
Friday night preseason games are weird to me, I dunno about ya'll...
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
live simulcast on WHDT 9 Stuart-West Palm Beach, WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral, WFTV ABC 9 Orlando and WTTA CW 38 St. Petersburg-Tampa
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Atlanta Falcons broadcast available on WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta
check local listings for other Falcons affiliates
livestream also available in market through the Miami Dolphins website or through paid subscription with NFL+
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
NFL Network replay available on Saturday, August 10th at 1:30 AM ET
WEATHER
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
