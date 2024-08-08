 *** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Welcome back, everyone!
Friday night preseason games are weird to me, I dunno about ya'll...


@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale

live simulcast on WHDT 9 Stuart-West Palm Beach, WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral, WFTV ABC 9 Orlando and WTTA CW 38 St. Petersburg-Tampa

Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper

Atlanta Falcons broadcast available on WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta
check local listings for other Falcons affiliates

livestream also available in market through the Miami Dolphins website or through paid subscription with NFL+

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

NFL Network replay available on Saturday, August 10th at 1:30 AM ET

WEATHER

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
Isn’t it kind of early for this?? It makes it 10 pages deep or more deep before the game starts and makes it hard to follow where the game is especially for us that maybe can’t see it.

Generally appreciate the game day threads but this is 24 hours early lol
 
Martel13 said:
Isn’t it kind of early for this?? It makes it 10 pages deep or more deep before the game starts and makes it hard to follow where the game is especially for us that maybe can’t see it.

Generally appreciate the game day threads but this is 24 hours early lol
Same as regular season. He puts them up 24 hours before start all the time.
 
