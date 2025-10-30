 *** OFFICIAL BALTIMORE RAVENS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK9 Thursday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BALTIMORE RAVENS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK9 Thursday Night

320px-Baltimore_Ravens_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


Hard_Rock_Stadium_aerial_fireworks_night_1440x900.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

NFL_on_Prime_Video_logo.png

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit

330px-2_ABC_WMAR_Baltimore.png
330px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png

Free over-the-air simulcast available (no Prime Video subscription required) in the Baltimore market on WMAR ABC 2 Baltimore and the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale



330px-Twitch_logo_2019.svg.png
414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

Livestream also available on Twitch (United States only) or with a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

6QIBuA2.png


WEATHER

bSM7UqC.png

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Doesn't it always seem important players always return from extended injuries during Dolphin's week?

I am not sure what to expect from the phins. Does McDaniel keep the same offensive scheme as last week? Do we go back to our pass heavy offense instead?

Ravens probably take this even with their down year. Our down year is monumentally worse.

Edit: IGN FoLife
 
If the Dolphins have a good defense or a bad defense. Lamar is going to do his thing and score regardless.

The WC for me is how the Ravens defense fairs. It's been pretty terrible this season. Dolphins need to score when they get to the red zone, and their drives need to take a long time to keep Lamar off the field.

7.5 spread and at home. Refs going to give us a hand fo sho.
 
