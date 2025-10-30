OFFICIAL BALTIMORE RAVENS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK9 Thursday Night

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Amazon Prime Video Streaming Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
Free over-the-air simulcast available (no Prime Video subscription required) in the Baltimore market on WMAR ABC 2 Baltimore and the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Livestream also available on Twitch (United States only) or with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium