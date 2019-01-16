Official Boxing Thread ***

Loved boxing growing up. No chance of me paying to see that fight in this day and age of streaming internet. That card doesn't excite me too much anyhow.



Tyson was an absolute animal in his prime but his knock will always be the level of competition he faced. He dominated the weakest HW division ever. Michael Spinks and a washed up Larry Holmes were his big victories. Plus his career didn't last very long because his personal life was such a disaster.



Gun to my head, I'm going Ali (bigger, much better reach, beat waaaaaaaay better opponents) because I think he could avoid the haymakers for 2 rounds or so while Clubber Lang punched himself out but I still wouldn't feel great about it. Tyson had the most devastating power boxing has ever seen.