*** Official Boxing Thread ***

d-day

d-day

Anybody shelling out the $70+ cash for the Broner/Pacman fight? After ponying up $9.99 per month to catch all the DAZN fights, that's big change imo for that fight. Especially with last weeks Plant/Uzca fight on Fox and Keith Thurman's 22 month return on TV next week. Going to be a great, great year for boxing this year. Bud Crawford just announced a fight with Amir Khan and of course the Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence jr fight has imo 2 of the 7 best pound for pound fighters fighting each other.

My 7 favorite must see fighters right now:

1) Vasiliy Lomachenko
2) Keith Thurman
3) Gervonta Davis
4) Gary Russell Jr.
5) Errol Spence Jr.
6) Mikey Garcia
7) Yordenis Ugas

Shawn Porter better get some steel rib implants. Ugas is the best pound for pound body puncher to come around in a long time.
 
I have to admit I don't watch boxing very much nowadays. Consequently, $70 for a has-been vs. a never-was doesn't sound like a good deal to me. Interested in your opinion though - who do you think is the "baddest man on the planet"?
 
Might sound like a cliche or a homer. But I think Mike Tyson was and still til this day, even after watching literally every boxer since he retired, is and will always be, the baddest boxer ever. Lots of opinions and debates, but Mike Tyson in his prime would have knocked out Ali, Foreman, Norton, Frazier... you name them.
 
d-day said:
Might sound like a cliche or a homer. But I think Mike Tyson was and still til this day, even after watching literally every boxer since he retired, is and will always be, the baddest boxer ever. Lots of opinions and debates, but Mike Tyson in his prime would have knocked out Ali, Foreman, Norton, Frazier... you name them.
Ha! I meant today not of all-time. ;)

Speaking of homer, as a Canadian, Lennox is my man. Although it's debatable if he's Canadian or not. Also debatable whether he could've taken Tyson if they were both in their prime. Mike Tyson under Cus and Teddy was unworldly.

But enough of that - who's today's baddest man - Deontay, Tyson or AJ? (And if you say Deontay, I'm putting you on ignore. ;) )
 
I'm not that big into boxing but I've followed mma for a while. Not nearly as much as I follow the Dolphins tho lol you guys into mma too?
 
Blackcreekbandit said:
I'm not that big into boxing but I've followed mma for a while. Not nearly as much as I follow the Dolphins tho lol you guys into mma too?
Can't say I'm a big MMA guy, sorry. Only enough to know that GSP is the best ever (yes, I'm a homer) and Jon Jones would be if cheating were legal. ;)
 
Loved boxing growing up. No chance of me paying to see that fight in this day and age of streaming internet. That card doesn't excite me too much anyhow.

Tyson was an absolute animal in his prime but his knock will always be the level of competition he faced. He dominated the weakest HW division ever. Michael Spinks and a washed up Larry Holmes were his big victories. Plus his career didn't last very long because his personal life was such a disaster.

Gun to my head, I'm going Ali (bigger, much better reach, beat waaaaaaaay better opponents) because I think he could avoid the haymakers for 2 rounds or so while Clubber Lang punched himself out but I still wouldn't feel great about it. Tyson had the most devastating power boxing has ever seen.
 
GasPed said:
Ha! I meant today not of all-time. ;)

Speaking of homer, as a Canadian, Lennox is my man. Although it's debatable if he's Canadian or not. Also debatable whether he could've taken Tyson if they were both in their prime. Mike Tyson under Cus and Teddy was unworldly.

But enough of that - who's today's baddest man - Deontay, Tyson or AJ? (And if you say Deontay, I'm putting you on ignore. ;) )
In the heavyweight division, I don't think any one of those fellers are "bad". That's why I referenced Mike Tyson. He's still the baddest by default! I got to give some bad ass props to Fury though. How he got off that canvas and finished that fight, I'll never know. There has to be some "bad ass" in that in itself. I'm with you about Wilder though, not a fan, he's a dirty fighter, too.
 
I use to go to the pay per view matches in Miami Beach before there was any internet. Saw all three Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier bouts and all the Sugar Ray vs Durant matches like that. I remember seeing a Durant match live and I was buying a beer from a vender just as the fight started and misses a 10 second in knock out.
My roommate in college was from Ireland and he would go there every year and fight in the all Irish county matches. Finished 4th one year which was out of several hundred boxers . We spared sometime but he usually whipped my butt. Not always. I got very good at defending myself out of necessity
 
Big fight Saturday night. And not on PPV. Shawn Porter vs Ugas. Watch it. Ugas. Bad ass. Best body puncher. Throws upper cuts from the outside. A modern day warrior.
 
Tyson v Jones was surprisingly entertaining for a few old men 20 years past their prime. It being a draw just reinforced how dirty boxing has been forever and why it was replaced by MMA. Tyson out punched and pointed Jones in every single round. Jones kept getting hurt by body blows and basically tied up the entire fight.

Cool to hear the post fights from both guys and how much respect they had for each other. I would imagine we'll get a rematch in about a year. I'll watch it again.
 
I thought Tyson was gonna knock him out. Jones was clearly way out of his weight class
 
fishfanmiami said:
I thought Tyson was gonna knock him out. Jones was clearly way out of his weight class
He would've had he not targeted the body the entire fight. He said he knew he could get a KO but wanted to show he could go the distance at 54.

Sounds like he wants to continue boxing so hopefully we'll get to see some more of him ... he's still got it.

Jones ... not so much. He was gassed after the first round. Conditioning has to be better but hard to knock a 51 year old for getting tired in the ring.
 
