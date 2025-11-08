 *** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK10 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK10

320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


ViaYf6t.png


UgPBjjA.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

960px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

ukoMHk0.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

IDWi0ui.png


WEATHER

v8ndwBb.png

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

Apparently I can't embed YouTube videos anymore so I guess I won't post any????????????????????????????????????????
 
Ughhh, hate watching this team this year lol
 
Ouch. I've been in Europe the last two weeks and haven't been able to watch the last two games. Chop and Rasul both doubtful? No idea he had a concussion.

I think the Bills fans on this site will enjoy this game.
 
Preview show !

ThePeopleShow13 said:
What is the over/under on how many times the broadcast cuts to a view of McDaniel looking confused an offensive play call did not work?
He loves to hide behind that play sheet when the team is down.

He also forgets to run no huddle when their down 3 scores in the fourth quarter
Dumbest **** man
 
