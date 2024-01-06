 *** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18 Sunday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18 Sunday Night

320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


DklFwdOXsAAvLGr.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

PLAYOFF WATCH
320px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png

The Miami Dolphins are the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

Miami has already clinched a playoff berth.

Miami can clinch the AFC East division and 2nd seed in the AFC with a
win
or a
tie.

Miami clinches the 6th seed in the AFC with a loss.

TELEVISION
New_Sunday_Night_Football_Logo.png

NBC National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth

Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
sbCOpec.png


WEATHER
bSM7UqC.png

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
