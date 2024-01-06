OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18 Sunday Night

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami has already clinched a playoff berth.
Miami can clinch the AFC East division and 2nd seed in the AFC with a
win
or a
tie.
Miami clinches the 6th seed in the AFC with a loss.
TELEVISION
NBC National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium