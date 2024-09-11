OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK2 Thursday Night

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Broadcast
free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Buffalo market on WKBW ABC 7 Buffalo-Niagra Falls-Toronto
Play-by-Play Analyst: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
stream also available with a paid NFL+ Premium subscription
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium