 *** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK2 Thursday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK2 Thursday Night

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
10,180
Reaction score
9,569
Age
35
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png
@
WlubRTz.png


DklFwdOXsAAvLGr.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

NFL_on_Amazon_Prime_Video_logo.jpeg

Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Broadcast

320px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png
216px-WKBW-TV_logo.svg.png

free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Buffalo market on WKBW ABC 7 Buffalo-Niagra Falls-Toronto

Play-by-Play Analyst: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

stream also available with a paid NFL+ Premium subscription

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

gBQiCRP.png


WEATHER

AH0ZFDz.png

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Adam First said:
320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png
@
WlubRTz.png


DklFwdOXsAAvLGr.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

NFL_on_Amazon_Prime_Video_logo.jpeg

Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Broadcast

320px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png
216px-WKBW-TV_logo.svg.png

free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Buffalo market on WKBW ABC 7 Buffalo-Niagra Falls-Toronto

Play-by-Play Analyst: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

stream also available with a paid NFL+ Premium subscription

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

gBQiCRP.png


WEATHER

AH0ZFDz.png

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


Click to expand...

Thanks Adam. Let's get it done tomorrow!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom