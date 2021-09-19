OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS POST GAME THREAD *** WK2

I posted that this would be the case when we played the Pats last week but it still works today.....and will for the whole season, into next year and beyond. You get the picture.......Afterward, we'll complain about everything that we always do:-Grier sucks-Our wideouts can't catch-Our wideouts can't stay healthy-Our OL sucks-We haven't had a good OL since 1992-Why do we covet the wrong things in our offensive linemen when we draft them?-Why did we trade ________? He could have helped us today.-Why did we cut _________? He could have helped us today.-Why can't we have nice things?-Who the hell names two guys the offensive coordinators of one football team?-Why can't we carry over the same OC from one year to the next?-When does Grier get fired?-I'm not watching this team again until Grier is fired.-When does Deshaun get here? I don't care who he raped.-Why did we draft Iggy? Biggest 1st round bust ever.-Do you believe it? Minkah had another pick-6 today! Grier Sucks!-Why didn't we take Najee Harris? He could have helped today.-Do you believe it? Herbert threw three more touchdowns today. Grier Sucks!-Why do all these ex-Patriots play here? We still can't beat 'em.Feel free to add more.