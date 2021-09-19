 *** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS POST GAME THREAD *** WK2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS POST GAME THREAD *** WK2

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
3,008
Reaction score
5,038
Location
A Cardboard Box
At this point one has to wonder if we get a top 5 pick or settle for top 10.
 
D0lphan72

D0lphan72

4/23/2020
Club Member
Joined
Dec 10, 2009
Messages
3,809
Reaction score
634
Location
NC
I think this was the worst performance by the tackles I’ve ever seen
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,862
Reaction score
4,757
Bad bad embarrassing loss. Let down by numerous poor plays, drops, starting with oline who hasn’t improved at all
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
941
Reaction score
578
I posted that this would be the case when we played the Pats last week but it still works today.....and will for the whole season, into next year and beyond. You get the picture.......

Afterward, we'll complain about everything that we always do:

-Grier sucks
-Our wideouts can't catch
-Our wideouts can't stay healthy
-Our OL sucks
-We haven't had a good OL since 1992
-Why do we covet the wrong things in our offensive linemen when we draft them?
-Why did we trade ________? He could have helped us today.
-Why did we cut _________? He could have helped us today.
-Why can't we have nice things?
-Who the hell names two guys the offensive coordinators of one football team?
-Why can't we carry over the same OC from one year to the next?
-When does Grier get fired?
-I'm not watching this team again until Grier is fired.
-When does Deshaun get here? I don't care who he raped.
-Why did we draft Iggy? Biggest 1st round bust ever.
-Do you believe it? Minkah had another pick-6 today! Grier Sucks!
-Why didn't we take Najee Harris? He could have helped today.
-Do you believe it? Herbert threw three more touchdowns today. Grier Sucks!
-Why do all these ex-Patriots play here? We still can't beat 'em.

Feel free to add more.

:lol:
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,490
Reaction score
3,944
Age
32
Location
Maine
So I assume Tua won’t be ready to go next week? I don’t know how long bruised ribs keep someone out.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,890
Reaction score
2,617
Austin Jackson was the eighteenth overall pick and Igbo was 30th. Out of every single draft eligible college player anywhere. 18th and 30th.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom