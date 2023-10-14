OFFICIAL CAROLINA PANTHERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK6

It’s gonna be hot :)



Be prepared to run panthers, for 60 mins, cause Hill and Waddle can run all day..



Eli apple outside of 1 or 2 reception played a very good game imo.



Him outside improved two positions with Kader going back to the slot.



I think we’re more run centric tommorow , allow Liam the opp to gain confidence by getting out and run blocking



He’s got a tell though when he snaps, let’s see if he or the coaches picked up on it..



It will be good to see JP back in the mix, I wanna see him Gink and Chubb rush the passer



Let’s really see how we neutralize a pure pass rusher in burns.



Feels good to have a very good team.



Hopefully we can be a great team by the end of the year with Fangios defense