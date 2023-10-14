 *** OFFICIAL CAROLINA PANTHERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL CAROLINA PANTHERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK6

Adam First

Adam First

Will be in attendance, Section 314...hoping for a good show!

320px-Carolina_Panthers_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png



uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

cUj2qOe.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
bafc03c976fdf95cc0436255dcf19c91.png


WEATHER
Lner7Ec.png

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
It’s gonna be hot :)

Be prepared to run panthers, for 60 mins, cause Hill and Waddle can run all day..

Eli apple outside of 1 or 2 reception played a very good game imo.

Him outside improved two positions with Kader going back to the slot.

I think we’re more run centric tommorow , allow Liam the opp to gain confidence by getting out and run blocking

He’s got a tell though when he snaps, let’s see if he or the coaches picked up on it..

It will be good to see JP back in the mix, I wanna see him Gink and Chubb rush the passer

Let’s really see how we neutralize a pure pass rusher in burns.

Feels good to have a very good team.

Hopefully we can be a great team by the end of the year with Fangios defense
 
Also we get to watch Tua play football tommorow.

It’s really a joy to watch the speed and precision for which everything he does, hope the folks who have stood strong on their wrong evaluation can just get over it and celebrate who he is and how good he is, together.
 
My son and I will be there. Wife gets to stay home and catch up on her Housewives.

Enjoy the game folks. I’m going to hit that refresh button when we go down 3-0 on the opening drive to watch the panic!
 
