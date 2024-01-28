Official Conference Championships Game Watch Thread**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
I agree. I just can't root for the Ravens. Rooting for Lions as well.I don't like Harbaugh/Jackson, or Mahomes (after watching his BS this year.) I do like Andy Reid though, so I'll be rooting against the Ravens for the first game.
My all-time favorite non-Phins player...The Lions are my NFC team since Barry