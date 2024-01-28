 **Official Conference Championships Game Watch Thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Official Conference Championships Game Watch Thread**

13marino13

Chiefs/Ravens ~ Lions/49ers game watch. Who ya got?

I'll be a Lions supporter from here on out...
1706453215286.png
After the Chiefs/Ravens game, I'll post here what page the second game starts on for you latecomers...
 
I don't like Harbaugh/Jackson, or Mahomes (after watching his BS this year.) I do like Andy Reid though, so I'll be rooting against the Ravens for the first game.
 
Let's go Lions. The other 3 teams will irk me if they win it all.

However
Lions
Ravens
49ers
Chiefs

In that order of preference. Which, most likely means, a 49ers/ Chiefs SB with the Chiefs winning haha
 
