OFFICIAL DALLAS COWBOYS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Christmas Eve Throwback Game

Adam First
Merry Christmas Finheaven!
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
PLAYOFF WATCH
(playoff permutations valid as of 4 PM Saturday before Bengals/Steelers game)
The Miami Dolphins are the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a
win
or a
MIA tie and JAX loss
or a
MIA tie and CIN loss/tie and IND loss/tie
or a
MIA tie and CIN loss/tie and HOU loss/tie
or a
MIA tie and HOU loss and IND loss
or a
MIA tie and CLE loss and IND loss/tie
Miami can clinch the division with a
win and BUF loss/tie
or a
tie and BUF loss
TELEVISION
KIckoff at 4:25 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
