OFFICIAL DALLAS COWBOYS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Christmas Eve Throwback Game

My wife and I were sitting just out of view to the right of the guys with the sign. We were all giving the guy crap when he pulled out the sign. JT initially came over and told him to take that $hit down. The guy didn't do it so JT came back over and said, "I told you to take that $hit down, not in my house." then he ripped it down. Was funny as hell. Tony Saragoosa came over and talked to us afterwards and he told that guys you can't do that in someone else's stadium, not on field level. You should have know that. lol