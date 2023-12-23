 *** OFFICIAL DALLAS COWBOYS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Christmas Eve Throwback Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL DALLAS COWBOYS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Christmas Eve Throwback Game

Merry Christmas Finheaven!

252px-Dallas_Cowboys.svg.png
@
WlubRTz.png



8ANDOjU.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

PLAYOFF WATCH
320px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png

(playoff permutations valid as of 4 PM Saturday before Bengals/Steelers game)

The Miami Dolphins are the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a
win
or a
MIA tie and JAX loss
or a
MIA tie and CIN loss/tie and IND loss/tie
or a
MIA tie and CIN loss/tie and HOU loss/tie
or a
MIA tie and HOU loss and IND loss
or a
MIA tie and CLE loss and IND loss/tie

Miami can clinch the division with a
win and BUF loss/tie
or a
tie and BUF loss


TELEVISION
368px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

AtbYTtg.png

KIckoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
U89U702.png


WEATHER
Lner7Ec.png

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Play your asses off man

Fans at the stadium scream your asses off
 
andyahs said:
Thanks @Adam First

**** the Cowgirls

Click to expand...

My wife and I were sitting just out of view to the right of the guys with the sign. We were all giving the guy crap when he pulled out the sign. JT initially came over and told him to take that $hit down. The guy didn't do it so JT came back over and said, "I told you to take that $hit down, not in my house." then he ripped it down. Was funny as hell. Tony Saragoosa came over and talked to us afterwards and he told that guys you can't do that in someone else's stadium, not on field level. You should have know that. lol
 
ONole1 said:
My wife and I were sitting just out of view to the right of the guys with the sign. We were all giving the guy crap when he pulled out the sign. JT initially came over and told him to take that $hit down. The guy didn't do it so JT came back over and said, "I told you to take that $hit down, not in my house." then he ripped it down. Was funny as hell. Tony Saragoosa came over and talked to us afterwards and he told that guys you can't do that in someone else's stadium, not on field level. You should have know that. lol
Click to expand...
Loved this. Thank you. What are the odds?
 
