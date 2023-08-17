Official Day 2 Hou/Mia Joint Practice Thread

Howdy cowpokes. This here be day numero dos of the joint scrimmage between the mighty Dolphins and the Rust Buckets of Houston. Yesterday was odd in that I guess the Texans have a no live tweet policy for media regardless of fans being present. So, we were getting live reports from fans of both teams but had to wait for the media to tweet out their reports after practice. Don't know if that will be a thing today or not. The Phins have had better practices than yesterday so I'm really hoping we pin their ears back today with a solid practice. Meanwhile, some of you need to understand that it IS practice in mid August. These practices exist to help us prepare for a thing called the regular season. So, small injury dings get players removed for caution's sake. This is a good thing. I know we all want to see us come out and win each of these practices but the other team is also prepping for the season. What you want to see is progress and understand these aren't scripted in the least nor will most of this PS game on Saturday be. So, expect good things but do keep it in perspective as some of you seem very eager to start belly aching.



Loco here has a busy day so I'm going to leave the practice reports to some of ya other fellers.



Phins up! Steer down!