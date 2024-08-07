 Official Day 2 Joint Practice With Dumpster Foul | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Day 2 Joint Practice With Dumpster Foul

The Dumpster Foul didn't even know what hit them yesterday. Tua put on a clinic and our defense was relentless. Let's see how day two looks. Team will be off tomorrow in advance of Friday's game then off for the weekend after having torched the Dumpster Foul so, last TC reports until Monday. McD has a PC at 9:30 and then 10:10 practice starts.
 
