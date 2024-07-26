 Official Day 3 7/26 Training Camp News Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Day 3 7/26 Training Camp News Thread

Ok. So, today should be the last practice without pads. Nothing from the team on that officially, but based on how many practices there were before pads came on last year, it seems that should align for Sunday. Again, unofficial though. Today's media availability is at 10E and practice begins at 10:40E. Chop showed some serious speed out there yesterday and we found out Holland is fine. Of course, the Tua contract will be the lead talking point.

I'll be able to post the PC stuff but will need some of the other news hounds to do practice and post interviews today please.

Enjoy the tweets. Yeah, the thing about Tua sucks but we're three days into a wonderful 6 to 7 months of live Dolphins action in one way or another! With pads it gets even better!
 
My first post about the Tua contract negotiations. I think it will get done in the next week or so. I will say this though, if you are going to play a game of chicken with him and he plays on his contract for final year, you better have a plan A, B, and C for the future. If you end up with Gardner Minshew in 2025 we'll go right back into the dark ages.
 
Thanks Loco for the updates! Makes workday go by much faster! Much appreciated
 
