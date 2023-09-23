 *** OFFICIAL DENVER BRONCOS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL DENVER BRONCOS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK3

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,771
Reaction score
6,987
Age
34
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
320px-Denver_Broncos_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

zmzvdaY.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
ghR4xZl.png


WEATHER
N2PROLi.png

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom