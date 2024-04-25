 Official Draft Day Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Draft Day Thread

It's go time. The right contributors taken tonight and tomorrow could result in us holding the Lombardi...

We all have players we want. Let's just hope who we get are among the best in this draft. I couldn't sleep last night, I'm that excited.

miami dolphins football GIF


 
You're up early, brother.

Gonna be a long day waiting on this gala to unfold...

Have a great one......
You too, pal. Had the big green egg rolling last night to get 6 hours of smoke on the pork shoulders then had them in the oven working towards 24 hours under Valentina hot sauce and lemon juice at 210.

1714038068507.png
 
While our hopes for the Dolphins are clear we also need to hope the other AFCE teams have a disastrous long weekend.

Patriots if they stick and pick hopefully take Maye who looks like he may not be that great. Or they trade back with Minny and do something dumb.

Jests go OL or even snag a QB knowing that Rodgers is gimpy, old, and one bad foot out the door instead of Bowers.

Bills will be searching for a WR and might even move up to get one.
 
Pats got Brisket. They be trading 😂
 
