𓆝𓆝𓆝 Official Fishing Thread 𓆝𓆝𓆝

I have a few fishing stories. I had a week of training in Hampton Beach area about 20 years ago. I took my wife and young daughter along for the trip. They played at the pool and beach while I was at training during the day. Then we did stuff at night. One evening we planned a fishing trip. It was Blue Fish time there and the one company offered a 3 hour trip for a decent price. We boarded the boat and they took us out several miles. No fish at the first spot so they moved us to another area further out. Finally there was almost a churn of Blue Fish in the sea. People were catching them left and right. The helpers on the boat could hardly keep up with pulling in fish. This was one of those trips where people were jammed elbow to elbow. I ended up bringing in a decent sized Blue Fish after a good fight. Wife and daughter were enjoying the trip. Then it came time to go back. The boat seemed to hit something or one of the 2 motors just gave out, not sure which. The boat started going in circles since it was a twin engine fishing boat. Smoke was coming out of the engine room. We were stranded. People on the boat started panicking. I was surprised that my young daughter wasn't scared at all. They eventually called the coast guard and got a tow back to mainland but we were 10 miles down the shoreline. So they had to send a bunch of vehicles down to pick everyone up and bring them back to the dock where we boarded. The 3 hour trip was supposed to be from 6-9 PM but when we finally got back to the hotel is was 3:30 in the morning. Needless to say I was tired the next day. But I'll never forget my daughters bravery on that trip and the 20-30 minutes when the Blue Fish were practically jumping into our boat.