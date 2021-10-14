 ***Official Florida Panthers Thread*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
***Official Florida Panthers Thread***

couldn't find any other threads with this title so apologies if this is a duplicate...

Anyway, do we have any Florida Panthers fans here?

Looking forward to a great season. Wish I could watch it on TV in So. Florida... maybe some of you know of "alternate" ways to watch the games online ;)
 
Fan, here.

We're driving over to the game tonight. Looking forward to it.

Can't you watch it on Bally Sports? I know for a fact they're on DirecTV and I think they have an app if you want to stream it. It might also be on ESPN+.
 
Durango_95 said:
Fan, here.

We're driving over to the game tonight. Looking forward to it.

Can't you watch it on Bally Sports? I know for a fact they're on DirecTV and I think they have an app if you want to stream it. It might also be on ESPN+.
Click to expand...

Cool! Enjoy the game!

I already pay for YouTube TV, which no longer carries Ballys RSN, so buying a DirecTV package just to watch the Panthers makes no sense.
I am happy to pay for ESPN+ but the panthers games (all 8 of them this season on ESPN+) will be blackedout since I am in South Florida.

It is incredibly frustrating that I have to be pigeon-holed into purchasing a TV package I do not want and waste an extra $70/month just to watch 80 panthers games on my TV.

I would happily pay ~$150-160 for a panthers-only season tv package, and I am almost certain there are thousands of other fans who would, too. Kinda dumb that Bally/NHL/Panthers can't figure some sort of a tv package for a single team on a seasonal basis that doesn't include local blackouts.
 
-=DolfanDave=- said:
Cool! Enjoy the game!

I already pay for YouTube TV, which no longer carries Ballys RSN, so buying a DirecTV package just to watch the Panthers makes no sense.
I am happy to pay for ESPN+ but the panthers games (all 8 of them this season on ESPN+) will be blackedout since I am in South Florida.

It is incredibly frustrating that I have to be pigeon-holed into purchasing a TV package I do not want and waste an extra $70/month just to watch 80 panthers games on my TV.

I would happily pay ~$150-160 for a panthers-only season tv package, and I am almost certain there are thousands of other fans who would, too. Kinda dumb that Bally/NHL/Panthers can't figure some sort of a tv package for a single team on a seasonal basis that doesn't include local blackouts.
Click to expand...
ESPN Plus is carrying all the games. 5.99 a month or 13.99 for the Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus package
 
MD said:
ESPN Plus is carrying all the games. 5.99 a month or 13.99 for the Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus package
Click to expand...
if you live in So. Fla. -which I do- the games are blackedout
 
Ouch!! That sucks. Out of market only with ESPN. You Tube TV was what I used until I switched to Spectrum. Only a few dollars more and I get every channel they have to include all the premiums. I bundled it with their internet and got a good deal. Also has Bally. Not sure if its available in your area but just a thought.
 
Easily the best team this franchise has iced, probably ever. Here's the problem: they gotta get through Tampa in the east.

But I think if Kucherov is going to miss serious time, Panthers could win the division and have a great chance to finally win a series.
 
There are several teams in the NHL who can't find a single #1C. The Panthers now have two.

Lundell is gonna be something else, man.
 
I feel like every team I root for is cursed, even when things seem like they're going well 😩
 
There goes the season. 17 out of 32 owners were deathly afraid of seeing this on SportsNet every night for the next three weeks and that's all she wrote for the Panthers. Brunette will probably coach the two games in this B2B road trip as they scramble to find someone to take over on a more permanent basis and have a new coach hired for Thursday.

The options out there are NOT good right now.

There's Tortorella, and I don't think they hire him, for a variety of reasons. First, Tortorella is all about Tortorella, and he is totally the opposite of Quennville's in both style and strategy. He's also notoriously feuded with multiple players on the Panthers roster, most notably Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky is currently playing like he wants another Vezina, so hiring Torts would be a Steve Ross level blunder.

There's Gabby Boudreau, who is great if you like losing playoff series. Given that we're kind of tired of losing first round playoff series, this hire would be pretty bad, in my opinion.

Rick Tocchet? I mean, between his past legal troubles and his losing record as a head coach? Yeah, no thanks.

Claude Julien maybe? We're just absolutely reaching now. Guy has health problems and hasn't led a playoff team since 2014.


Basically, the Panthers just got hosed, royally. Tortorella seems like the only guy available on a moment's notice who has the chops, but he's totally wrong for the personnel. If we didn't have Bobrovsky on a 7/70 NTC contract, then maybe. But we do, so shut the door on this one, boys.
 
Mike Babc0ck is an option but he notoriously feuds with players as well. Great hockey mind though. Quennville will be hard to replace for sure.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
There goes the season. 17 out of 32 owners were deathly afraid of seeing this on SportsNet every night for the next three weeks and that's all she wrote for the Panthers. Brunette will probably coach the two games in this B2B road trip as they scramble to find someone to take over on a more permanent basis and have a new coach hired for Thursday.

The options out there are NOT good right now.

There's Tortorella, and I don't think they hire him, for a variety of reasons. First, Tortorella is all about Tortorella, and he is totally the opposite of Quennville's in both style and strategy. He's also notoriously feuded with multiple players on the Panthers roster, most notably Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky is currently playing like he wants another Vezina, so hiring Torts would be a Steve Ross level blunder.

There's Gabby Boudreau, who is great if you like losing playoff series. Given that we're kind of tired of losing first round playoff series, this hire would be pretty bad, in my opinion.

Rick Tocchet? I mean, between his past legal troubles and his losing record as a head coach? Yeah, no thanks.

Claude Julien maybe? We're just absolutely reaching now. Guy has health problems and hasn't led a playoff team since 2014.


Basically, the Panthers just got hosed, royally. Tortorella seems like the only guy available on a moment's notice who has the chops, but he's totally wrong for the personnel. If we didn't have Bobrovsky on a 7/70 NTC contract, then maybe. But we do, so shut the door on this one, boys.
Click to expand...

Torts also has that former lightning stench to him. Ew.

Me no likey but he's the best of a lot of bad options.
 
lmao there is absolutely no way they are bringing in Mike Bab****. No way.

It sounds like they are planning to roll with Brunette unless he's a disaster. Hedging their bets. Guy's got a really, really tough assignment for his first head coaching stint. He's got the most talented team in the world with a Vezina caliber goalie, but all the air just went right out of the room. What a mess.
 
