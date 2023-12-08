 ** Official Game Watch thread Patriots at Steelers. Who you got or want? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

** Official Game Watch thread Patriots at Steelers. Who you got or want?

The worst possible outcome for the Pattys would be to win a few game going down the stretch...

So, as much as this pains me... Go Cow Pattys!
 
I'm rooting for the Patriots. They have no chance of making the playoffs and they can hurt their draft pick by winning a few games. It also hurts the Steelers. Buffalo benefits from the Steelers losing but they have a tough schedule coming up and we control our destiny for the AFC East and the #1 seed.
 
I WANT to laugh at both teams for the pathetic brand of offensive (OFFENSIVE?) football they play. If I'm still awake in the second quarter it will be considered a minor miracle. Actually, on second thought, let the Stillers keep winning and , PLEASE, All Holy Football Gods, deliver them to us as a first round opponent in the unlikely event we don't get the #1 seed. Pure destruction. And the death spiral of Belicheat is spectacular, full "Faces of Death" action, he may never win another game in this league. And I will enjoy that very much.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom