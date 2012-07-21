---Official Golf Thread

NY8123
Sitting here watching the Open and watching a great setup for a final round shootout and I realized there has got to be some golfers here on Finheaven. The Open is shaping up to be a great finish and if the forecast holds the final round will be completely different, winds are foretasted to pickup substantially which changes everything about the way the course is playing this year.
I love the game, fell in love with it when I was in my twenties. I'm your prototypical bogey golfer, I can shoot lower than 40 on a good day but I tend to hover in the low 40's. So where are all my golfers at and what are some cool courses you have played?
