 ---Official Golf Thread---- | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

---Official Golf Thread----

Sitting here watching the Open and watching a great setup for a final round shootout and I realized there has got to be some golfers here on Finheaven. The Open is shaping up to be a great finish and if the forecast holds the final round will be completely different, winds are foretasted to pickup substantially which changes everything about the way the course is playing this year.

I love the game, fell in love with it when I was in my twenties. I'm your prototypical bogey golfer, I can shoot lower than 40 on a good day but I tend to hover in the low 40's. So where are all my golfers at and what are some cool courses you have played?
 
The British Open is probably my favorite major if we don't count the TPC at Sawgrass.

I love golf. Golf and baseball are probably my two favorite sports. Very relaxing to watch. Both take incredible amounts of precision.

This Open has been unique with the down winds. But if the 25MPH winds that they're predicting hit tomorrow, we could see a lot of changes in the leaderboard. This plays into Tiger's favor because he can drive those winds. Adam Scott has done nothing the entire tournament but use his woods. But he's done why he's supposed to do and that's why he's the leader.

Tomorrow, he's gonna have to bag those woods and pull out that driver. Once that happens, he and the rest of the field will have to drain some serious putts in order to maintain par for the day.

Tiger has never won a major when trailing after 54 holes but if his short game is excellent tomorrow then he could very well pull off a remarkable upset.

What sucks is that I'm a big fan of Phil Mickelson. Always have been. But this major and the last he has **** his pants. And this coming after he pulled out of a tournament due to "mental exhaustion." He took time off to get his head straight and he's been anything but.
 
JCane said:
The British Open is probably my favorite major if we don't count the TPC at Sawgrass.

I love golf. Golf and baseball are probably my two favorite sports. Very relaxing to watch. Both take incredible amounts of precision.

This Open has been unique with the down winds. But if the 25MPH winds that they're predicting hit tomorrow, we could see a lot of changes in the leader board. This plays into Tiger's favor because he can drive those winds. Adam Scott has done nothing the entire tournament but use his woods. But he's done why he's supposed to do and that's why he's the leader.

Tomorrow, he's gonna have to bag those woods and pull out that driver. Once that happens, he and the rest of the field will have to drain some serious putts in order to maintain par for the day.

Tiger has never won a major when trailing after 54 holes but if his short game is excellent tomorrow then he could very well pull off a remarkable upset.

What sucks is that I'm a big fan of Phil Mickelson. Always have been. But this major and the last he has **** his pants. And this coming after he pulled out of a tournament due to "mental exhaustion." He took time off to get his head straight and he's been anything but.
I've been watching Tiger and his approach to winning this Open, it is a very different Tiger than I have seen in any other Major. Adam Scott has been so consistent and so methodical and I agree, that is why he is leading at the close of round three.

However I am really pulling for those winds tomorrow! I want to see gusting wind up to 25 or 30mph and I have to say if that happens it plays right into what I think Tiger was assuming would happen at an earlier time. I think Tiger geared his game this tourney for wind and a lot of it but when this light wind, soft attackable golf course presented itself to the field I think it surprised a lot of the players. Tiger stayed his course and assumed conditions would change but obviously they haven't. Tomorrow if the weather lends to the gusty, blustery type play it will enhance what Tiger is trying to do.
 
This course definitely has no teeth without wind blowing off of the ocean. Of course I guess that's true for any links courses over there, especially St Andrews.

I'm playing a round at Fuzzy Zoeller's nicest course (he's got 2 courses) in southern Indiana tomorrow. I can't wait.
 
LouPhinFan said:
This course definitely has no teeth without wind blowing off of the ocean. Of course I guess that's true for any links courses over there, especially St Andrews.

I'm playing a round at Fuzzy Zoeller's nicest course (he's got 2 courses) in southern Indiana tomorrow. I can't wait.
Without the wind this course is showing which golfers have balls. The majority of the greens are protected by several deep bunkers that are damn near impossible to get out of. So golfers with the balls are driving the greens and the rest are laying up. Tiger has laid up several times and left shots out on the course.

The winds dramatically change all of that and tomorrow will be interesting.
 
Final round 75 for Adam Scott.

That was so hard to watch those final four holes for him.

The look on his face after the putt to send it to a playoff on 18 just went left of the hole. He was devastated​

 
Waiting to golf right now...been waiting for my cousin for over 45 minutes..
 
JCane said:
Final round 75 for Adam Scott.

That was so hard to watch those final four holes for him.

The look on his face after the putt to send it to a playoff on 18 just went left of the hole. He was devastated​
Must have channeled his inner Greg Norman.
 
The pros are going to have a similar test to the Open when they tee it up at the PGA on Kiawa Island. But first they've got the WGC at Tiger's favorite course (Firestone).
 
Well I need to get my ass on the course more. I haven't played nearly enough this year, I buddy of mine told me a cool story Monday that happened here on a local course.

His father and his sister were golfing with him, his sister wanted to learn more about golf. She took a job as a manager slightly below the executive level some place and need to learn and become more versed in golf. So my bud and his father took her out to explain the terminology and stuff, she had played in the past but only a few times. Anyway she left early for her class reunion and left her dad and bother to the course. My buddy says we come to a par 3 at hole 14, dad tees up the ball and hits a beauty. It bounces twice and my buddy looks over and says, holy ****in' **** did that just do what I think it did? Sure as **** a two bouncer into the hole for a hole in one. Another golfer walking down the 13th saw it and singed the card as a witness.

So that leads me to this question, who out there has hit the holy grail of shots the hole in one?

Anyone ever hit a hole in one or played in a group who has? Closest I ever came was rolling a ball past the stick about two feet but I am pretty sure it lipped or hit the stick, it was coming in pretty hot. The closes one in one shot I have ever seen came from a good friend of mine who is not even a boogie golfer, ****er hit a beauty of shot at a state course and it hit about 3 feet past the hole and spun back to within 1/2" of dropping. It was close enough we thought it would drop but it never did lol.
 
My buddy played golf with me for his first time about 2 years ago, on the 3rd hole he hit a pw about 2 inches away from a hole in 1. I've played with him 6 ish times since than and I've never seen him hit the green. Lucky 1st time
 
NY8123 said:
Well I need to get my ass on the course more. I haven't played nearly enough this year, I buddy of mine told me a cool story Monday that happened here on a local course.

His father and his sister were golfing with him, his sister wanted to learn more about golf. She took a job as a manager slightly below the executive level some place and need to learn and become more versed in golf. So my bud and his father took her out to explain the terminology and stuff, she had played in the past but only a few times. Anyway she left early for her class reunion and left her dad and bother to the course. My buddy says we come to a par 3 at hole 14, dad tees up the ball and hits a beauty. It bounces twice and my buddy looks over and says, holy ****in' **** did that just do what I think it did? Sure as **** a two bouncer into the hole for a hole in one. Another golfer walking down the 13th saw it and singed the card as a witness.

So that leads me to this question, who out there has hit the holy grail of shots the hole in one?

Anyone ever hit a hole in one or played in a group who has? Closest I ever came was rolling a ball past the stick about two feet but I am pretty sure it lipped or hit the stick, it was coming in pretty hot. The closes one in one shot I have ever seen came from a good friend of mine who is not even a boogie golfer, ****er hit a beauty of shot at a state course and it hit about 3 feet past the hole and spun back to within 1/2" of dropping. It was close enough we thought it would drop but it never did lol.
The closest I've ever gotten was about 12 or 13 inches and that was many years ago when I was in college and played a lot more than I do now.
 
You know I think it's pretty stupid that golf isn't an Olympic sport. I mean if beach volleyball is in the Olympics, then why isn't one of the most internationally played sport in golf also in the Olympics?
 
