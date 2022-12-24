OFFICIAL GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Christmas Day

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,161
- Reaction score
- 5,196
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Merry Christmas FinHeaven!
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
NFL on FOX National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Davis
Color Commentator: Daryl Johnston
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Wind chill values as low as 40 early. North wind around 10 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium