 *** OFFICIAL HOUSTON TEXANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK12 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adam First

Adam First

Making this a bit early because I have a long day at work today and I'll probably be too tired to do it when I get home lol

262px-Houston_Texans_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

evky8Dz.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

M8Mb8Q2.png


WEATHER

SN5J2zJ.png

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
Thanks Adam for getting things underway! My favorite thread of the week! (most of the time :wnkr:)
The Office Party Hard GIF
 
The Ghost

Pass, run or kick return? I wonder how Houston scores on its opening drive.

My money is the Gator RB to put up the first points of the game.

Death, Taxes and giving up a TD on the opening drive.
 
The Ghost said:
Pass, run or kick return? I wonder how Houston scores on its opening drive.

My money is the Gator RB to put up the first points of the game.

Death, Taxes and giving up a TD on the opening drive.
Click to expand...
Then full panic mode around here sets in... :lol:
 
