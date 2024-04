I really haven't hunted in about 7 years. Last time was in back yard with shotgun during 1 week when rifles are allowed in Ohio. The deer stayed away and I never got a shot. The prior year I let a neighbor hunt and he took a big female. I guess they were still wary. Usually a big group of deer pass thru my back yard every morning and afternoon going to creek on State land for water. Just have to be in the right spot as they have several different routes. I do have on my bucket list to hunt and kill a deer. Next time I try it will be with my dad's cross bow.



When I first moved to this property we had an incident with a poacher hunting on my neighbors land. He took an 8 point buck and was trying to get it off the edge of my property when my ex-wife arrived home from work. He hid from her hoping to come back in dark to get deer. Our dog pointed out the deer to my ex and we called the conservation warden to report the poacher and get the deer. Made a small picture collage of the deer before the warden took it away. It was a monster.