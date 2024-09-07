OFFICIAL JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Adam First
Welcome back, everyone! We are back for another exciting year of Dolphins football, possibly the biggest one in decades. Wishing the best in health for our guys and boundless success!
Just a reminder to please be civil in these threads...we can get heated at the game but let's not get heated at each other. You always have the option to ignore other argumentative posters or report them to the moderators if they are breaking the rules. So chill the **** out and enjoy the game!
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
