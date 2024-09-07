 *** OFFICIAL JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
10,166
Reaction score
9,489
Age
35
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Welcome back, everyone! We are back for another exciting year of Dolphins football, possibly the biggest one in decades. Wishing the best in health for our guys and boundless success!

Just a reminder to please be civil in these threads...we can get heated at the game but let's not get heated at each other. You always have the option to ignore other argumentative posters or report them to the moderators if they are breaking the rules. So chill the **** out and enjoy the game!


320px-Jacksonville_Jaguars_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

4K8vhl9.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
X88Awwy.png


WEATHER

Lner7Ec.png

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium



 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom